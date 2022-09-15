Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Up 211,200.0% in August

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 211,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

HSQVY opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

