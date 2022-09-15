Hydro Price Hits $0.0037 (HYDRO)

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydro has a total market cap of $306,243.72 and $3,977.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,030.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.26 or 0.07554699 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020956 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035225 BTC.
Hydro Profile
Hydro was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hydro is projecthydro.org. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
