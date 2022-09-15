HyperDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.09 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $18.09 million and $36,263.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065164 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00076391 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.