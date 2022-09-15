Hypersign identity (HID) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47,003.41

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $47,003.41 and approximately $41,260.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hypersign identity has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hypersign identity

Hypersign identity launched on June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain. Hypersign identity’s official website is hypersign.id.

Hypersign identity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point.Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]:Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hypersign identity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hypersign identity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

