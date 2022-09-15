iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $84.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAFNF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.