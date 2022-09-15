ICHI Price Reaches $5.50 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $27.22 million and approximately $734,652.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $5.50 or 0.00027633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,833.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00065119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00077056 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI (ICHI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,501 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.