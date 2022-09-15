Iconic Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $283.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 981.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035211 BTC.
Iconic Token Coin Profile
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.