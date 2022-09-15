Idea Chain Coin Price Up 449.5% Over Last Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00056113 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065148 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00076491 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

