Ideaology (IDEA) Price Tops $0.0187 on Major Exchanges

Ideaology (IDEA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $303,934.66 and $164,181.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005519 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064920 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077487 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ideaology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.