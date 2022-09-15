Idena One Day Trading Volume Reaches $121,952.00 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $121,952.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,588,729 coins and its circulating supply is 59,676,813 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idena’s official website is idena.io. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

