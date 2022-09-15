Ido Schoenberg Sells 50,943 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 50,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $216,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,752,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,449,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 9th, Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,240.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85.
  • On Friday, July 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $629,135.92.

American Well Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AMWL opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -0.06. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

