Ignis Trading Up 8.5% This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. Ignis has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $32,706.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignis has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Ignis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 948.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.91 or 0.12071117 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00839612 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021097 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00035218 BTC.
Ignis Coin Profile
Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.jelurida.com/ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ignis
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars.
