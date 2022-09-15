Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $1,656,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW stock opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

