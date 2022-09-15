Illuvium Price Tops $67.38 on Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $43.85 million and approximately $19.94 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $67.38 or 0.00339334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

