Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $445.88

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.88 ($5.39) and traded as low as GBX 429.50 ($5.19). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.19), with a volume of 353,369 shares changing hands.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 445.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 434.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Impax Environmental Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.29%.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

