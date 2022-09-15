Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Market Capitalization Tops $35.47 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 672.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.03 or 0.12484068 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00837912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035146 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi.

