Impossible Finance Price Tops $0.0954 on Major Exchanges (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0954 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $572,643.33 and $574.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 404.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.61 or 0.15556334 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839123 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021018 BTC.
About Impossible Finance
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
