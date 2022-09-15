Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Infinera worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Price Performance

Infinera stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

