Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) PT Raised to GBX 735 at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $722.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $12.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Informa has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.92.
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Informa (IFJPY)
