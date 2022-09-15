Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) PT Raised to GBX 735 at Credit Suisse Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPYGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Informa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $722.50.

Informa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY opened at $12.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. Informa has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Informa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

About Informa

(Get Rating)

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

