InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.
InnovAge Trading Up 22.0 %
INNV opened at $4.94 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.47 million, a PE ratio of -123.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.
InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
