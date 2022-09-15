Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 1,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 17,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

