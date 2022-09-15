Insider Buying: BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Purchases 82 Shares of Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £369.82 ($446.86).
Murray Auchincloss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Murray Auchincloss purchased 98 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £379.26 ($458.26).
BP Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 462.30 ($5.59) on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 296.94 ($3.59) and a one year high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 416.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 403.56.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
