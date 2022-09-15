Insider Buying: Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) Director James Sherblom acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 371,163 shares in the company, valued at $753,460.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comera Life Sciences Trading Down 26.4 %

Shares of Comera Life Sciences stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

