Insider Buying: Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Acquires 8,500 Shares of Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $105,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,301,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,197,792.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 15,300 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $189,108.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 5,166 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,711.52.

On Friday, August 26th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 7,600 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,344.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 12,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $155,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 11,806 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,373.34.

On Thursday, August 18th, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 18,233 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $204,574.26.

Mondee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOND opened at $13.79 on Thursday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mondee

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

Further Reading

