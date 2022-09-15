Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Bell purchased 2,500 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 330 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £8,250 ($9,968.58).

Shares of MSI stock opened at GBX 331 ($4.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,103.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

