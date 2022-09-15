Insider Buying: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.68.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 43.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. TheStreet downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

