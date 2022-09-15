Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.2 %

DECK opened at $334.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.13 and a 200-day moving average of $280.40. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

