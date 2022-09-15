Insider Selling: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Greif by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Greif by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Greif by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

