Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells 24,875 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 24,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $156,961.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,340.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hallador Energy Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of HNRG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.
Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hallador Energy (HNRG)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.