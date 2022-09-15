Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells 24,875 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 24,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $156,961.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,340.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of HNRG opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 156,022 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

