Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Irene Becklund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,655.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.89 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.