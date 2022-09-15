Insider Selling: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder William Monroe sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

On Monday, September 12th, William Monroe sold 45,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $143,100.00.

On Monday, August 29th, William Monroe sold 20,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $71,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William Monroe sold 77,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $270,475.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, William Monroe sold 55,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $198,550.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, William Monroe sold 22,500 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $79,200.00.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Up 3.0 %

ICD opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 5.34. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.