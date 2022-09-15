Insider Selling: InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells 8,889 Shares of Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $68,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 1,900 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $14,972.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 30,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $264,900.00.

InfuSystem Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a P/E ratio of -245.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

