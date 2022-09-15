Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,133 shares in the company, valued at C$3,361,596.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$866,671.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.
- On Monday, June 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,000.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of PEY opened at C$12.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.11. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.37 and a 12-month high of C$17.13.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
