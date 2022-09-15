Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,133 shares in the company, valued at C$3,361,596.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$866,671.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, June 20th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,000.00.

Shares of PEY opened at C$12.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.11. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.37 and a 12-month high of C$17.13.

PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

