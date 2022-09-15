Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Sells 553 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allan Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $156.03 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

