Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Sells 553 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Allan Peters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63.
Qualys Stock Performance
Shares of QLYS opened at $156.03 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $134.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
