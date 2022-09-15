Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Sells $56,914.07 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $56,914.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,927,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,487.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Quantum Co. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Quantum by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

