Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Sells 67,645 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $779,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 454,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,969.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Mark Litecky sold 3,140 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,854.00.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
