Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Sells 67,645 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $779,946.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 454,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,969.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Mark Litecky sold 3,140 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,854.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. Analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

