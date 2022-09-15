Insider Selling: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) COO Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $87,912.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $24.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

