Insight Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $6,533.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (INX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $66,896.25 and approximately $6,533.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

