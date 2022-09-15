Instadapp (INST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $61,651.00

Instadapp (INST) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Instadapp has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Instadapp has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $61,651.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Instadapp coin can currently be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00003830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Instadapp Profile

Instadapp’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,946,349 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp. Instadapp’s official website is instadapp.io.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Instadapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Instadapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Instadapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

