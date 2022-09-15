INT (INT) Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million

INT (INT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. INT has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $172,426.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,801.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005141 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00058319 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005515 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00065314 BTC.
INT Coin Profile
INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling INT
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
