Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$2.60

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$0.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. Integra Resources has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

