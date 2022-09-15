Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg Sells 2,489 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

