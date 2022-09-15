International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Cut to $129.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale to $129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

