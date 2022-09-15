Internet Computer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $54.07 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00030318 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $54.07 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00091254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00076272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021044 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007749 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000277 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008757 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 260,280,829 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.