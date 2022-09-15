Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Institutional Trading of Intersect ENT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,455,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

