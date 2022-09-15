Inverse Finance (INV) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.27 Million

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for $77.60 or 0.00390714 BTC on major exchanges. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $916,073.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Inverse Finance has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Inverse Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 619.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.48 or 0.12443579 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00834149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

Inverse Finance’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official website is inverse.finance. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Inverse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Inverse Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.