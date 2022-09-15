Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.40. 67,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 132,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.