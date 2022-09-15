Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 927.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 71,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 64,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $296.03 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

