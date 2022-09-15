Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA):
- 9/7/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$104.00 to C$100.00.
- 9/2/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$103.00.
- 9/2/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$100.00 to C$106.00.
- 8/26/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$114.00 to C$115.00.
- 8/25/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$115.00 to C$114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$101.00 to C$100.00.
- 8/25/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$98.00 to C$100.00.
- 8/18/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00.
- 8/16/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$104.00.
- 8/15/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$93.00 to C$91.00.
- 8/8/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$108.00 to C$98.00.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$91.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.38 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.14.
National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.
Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.