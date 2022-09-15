Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA):

  • 9/7/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$104.00 to C$100.00.
  • 9/2/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$108.00 to C$103.00.
  • 9/2/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$100.00 to C$106.00.
  • 8/26/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$114.00 to C$115.00.
  • 8/25/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$115.00 to C$114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/25/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$101.00 to C$100.00.
  • 8/25/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$98.00 to C$100.00.
  • 8/18/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00.
  • 8/16/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$104.00.
  • 8/15/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$93.00 to C$91.00.
  • 8/8/2022 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$108.00 to C$98.00.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$91.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.38 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.14.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

