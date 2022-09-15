Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,117 put options on the company. This is an increase of 371% compared to the average volume of 2,572 put options.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

